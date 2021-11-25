Sisi Visits Areas Destroyed by Aswan Flash Floods
Ahram Online
Thursday 25 Nov 2021
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi visited on Thursday areas in west Aswan that were destroyed by flash floods two weeks ago.
El-Sisi followed up on the services the presidential Decent Life initiative offered to help the people in Aswan, especially the medical and food aid convoys, stated the presidency.
As per presidential directives, Decent Life started to renovate the homes destroyed in the area and prepared 500 homes to relocate residents of damaged villages.
Two weeks ago, torrential rains, thunder, dust storms, and snow hit several cities in Aswan, where temperatures are usually high and rain is rare, causing the collapse of tens of houses.
Three people died and 450 were injured after being stung by scorpions that were flushed out of their burrows during the spell.
During his tour, the president met with locals and the medical convoy launched by Decent Life.
El-Sisi visited El-Shahama village, enrolled in the Decent Life initiative, a renovated school, and the medical unit in the village.
El-Shahama is enlisted in the first phase of the initiative, the presidency noted.
Decent Life is repairing damaged homes in Aswan in cooperation with the authorities. It will also provide in-kind compensation to the families affected by the floods.
Decent Life, meaning Hayah Karima in Arabic, comprises a series of countryside-focused national infrastructure projects. It was first initiated in 2019 by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi who tasked the Ministry of Social Solidarity with developing Egypt’s poorest 1,000 villages.
In December 2020, El-Sisi expanded the initiative to include 4,500 villages within the framework of the Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt's Vision 2030.
