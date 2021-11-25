Hamdok Tells Police to Protect Peaceful Protesters
November 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Wednesday ordered the police authorities to not use violence against peaceful protesters ahead of planned demonstrations.
42 people were killed almost by gunshots during a series of protests demanding restoration of the civilian-led transition after the coup of 25th October. Also, more than 200 others have been wounded.
On Wednesday, Hamdok summoned the national and Khartoum state police senior officials to discuss the police preparations for the 25th of November against the participation of the military in the transition.
“The meeting discussed the detailed plan to secure tomorrow’s processions,” reads a statement released by the office of the prime minister.
The meeting further reaffirmed that peaceful expression and demonstration is a legitimate right in accordance with the principles of the glorious December revolution”.
The police, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and armed elements belonging to some armed groups signatory of the Juba Peace Agreement used life ammunition to disperse protesters.
In statements to the Financial Times published on Wednesday, the Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan pledged to prosecute the perpetrators but denied the involvement of the army and SRF militiamen in the violence.
The victims were “Possibly by some elements within the police and ‘armed’ people linked to political parties,” al-Burhan said.
Release of detainees
The prime minister ordered the release of detained protesters and activists from the Resistance Committees that organize the anti-coup protests.
“The meeting agreed to begin procedures for the release of all detainees from the Resistance Committees in the capital and the region,” reads the statement.
(ST)
