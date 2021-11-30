Ethiopian Government Refutes Rumors of Attack on Sudanese Forces
November 30, 2021
• The Ethiopian Army takes measure on insurgents
ADDIS ABABA – The Government Communication Service (GCS) has dismissed recent media reports that the Ethiopian Army attacked and killed Sudanese soldiers during the border skirmish between the two countries.
In her press briefing yesterday, GCS State Minister Selamawit Kassa clarified that the Ethiopian government took military measures on insurgents who had infiltrated from Sudan’s border and did not attack the Sudanese Army.
The state minister further stated that media reports that “several Sudanese soldiers had been killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military in a disputed fertile border region” is far from reality. “Ethiopia never attacks its neighbors and that is why it has a firm belief in resolving the border dispute with Sudan in a peaceful manner.”
Noting Sudanese Army illegally seized Ethiopia’s territory following the TPLF’s treasonous attack on the Northern Command, Selamawit said the government of Ethiopia still advocates a peaceful approach to the problem.
Since the start of Campaign for Survival, infiltrators frequently tried to use the border with Sudan to attack Ethiopia and the government has been making various efforts to repel these infiltrators. The Ethiopian government will also make various measures to prevent anti-peace elements from inflicting damage, she elaborated.
“Ethiopia’s foreign policy prioritizes neighboring countries and we have a great respect for our neighbors as our destiny is correlated. So, the news [saying Ethiopian army attacked Sudanese] is arranged to dismantle the longstanding cordial relations with Sudan.”
The state minister further expressed optimism that the shared history and social cohesion between Ethiopia and Sudan would enable them to overcome the existing and emerging challenges they have encountered.
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBER 30/2021
