Sudan’s PM Directs to Suspend Dismissals, Appointments
Following the 25th October coup, Sudanese Army Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan relieved a big number of officials appointed during the past two years and replaced them with people from the former regime.
The newly appointed officials in their turn started to purge those who supported the revolution in their services creating a strong rejection among Sudanese.
In a circular issued on Wednesday, Hamdok directed to suspend dismissing any official at the national or regional levels.
He further directed to review all the decisions made during the past weeks in this respect.
Hamdok, on Tuesday, ordered to reappoint Lugman Ahmed as director of the Sudan TV.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment