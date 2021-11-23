Africans Urged to Stand with Ethiopia
November 23, 2021
BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN
ADDIS ABABA – Standing with Ethiopia today is standing with Africa in the future, said Billene Seyoum, Press Secretary of Office of the Prime Minister (PMO).
She recently told international media that as stability and territorial integrity of Ethiopia is a key for all African countries.
The African continent should stand with Ethiopia as it is confronting foes to preserve sovereignty and national integrity as well as fighting African war being an icon of freedom and inspiration for independent movements throughout the continent, she said.
As to her, over the past year the government has been responding to a war waged by the TPLF which is an insurgent armed group designated as a terrorist organization. Many external factors and actors are utilizing the conflict as an entry point for another agenda. They have also in a way hijacked it. The government has credible intelligence that the group is being provided with satellite information and being supported.
The misplaced pressure being applied on the Ethiopian government and the state is giving leverage to insurgent groups that could be cited as a green card, a plot and applause for the destabilizing efforts, she added.
The characterization of the conflict as an ethnic war being undertaken is part of the disinformation propaganda that is being orchestrated around how the government is dealing with the insurrection. Ethiopia’s sovereignty is challenged by an insurgent group.
For a lot of people what is happening in Ethiopia is only coming to perspective and interview as of last year the beginning of the conflict when the TPLF attacked the northern command of the national defense forces. The terrorist group is now in international media spaces, and is being depicted as a victim of a brutal radical regime that ruled Ethiopia for 27 years where vast human rights abuses and corruption took place, she noted.
The Ethiopian Herald November 23/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment