State Foils Terrorist TPLF, External Enemies’ Attack Plan: Mustafa
November 23, 2021
BY TEWODROS KASSA
ADDIS ABABA – Somali State has fully thwarted an orchestrated attack from the terrorist TPLF, Al-Shabaab, and other external enemies’, Somali State Chief Administrator Mustafa Mohammed said.
President Mustafa told local media that the terrorist TPLF remnants and its agents abroad are working day and night towards disharmonizing Ethiopia aimed at misleading the international community perception on the on-going situation.
The terrorist TPLF members held a meeting in Minnesota and Nairobi with the former Somali State chief in jail Abdi Illey supporters and Al-Shabaab members on the plan to destabilize Somali State, according to him.
As to him, every Ethiopian from all walks of life home and abroad stands together tonullify the terrorist TPLF internal and external supporters’ foolish idea of aggravating conflict in the country.
“Somali State continues contributing its part throughout the journey to ensure sustainable peace in Ethiopia,” he stressed.
Accordingly, the terrorist group and other external enemies are immersed with disseminating massive fake news to shadow the country’s image among the international community.
The Ethiopian Herald November 23/2021
