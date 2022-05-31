Across the Planet, Voices Raised to Denounce the Blockade
Author: Internacional news staff | informacion@granmai.cu
May 30, 2022 09:05:52
Photo: Twitter @DiazCanelB
"Solidarity cannot be blockaded," stated Party First Secretary and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, yesterday May 29, expressing his gratitude to the many friends and Cubans living abroad, members of solidarity movements who participated in another day of protest in cities across the planet against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.
“A thousand times thanks to friends who this Sunday, in more than twenty cities around the world, came together to demand the end of the blockade against Cuba. Bridges of Love are indestructible, they reach our island overcoming all obstacles,” Díaz-Canel tweeted.
Many examples could be cited of the explicit, courageous statements made, including a video posted by a Cuban resident in Andalusia, Spain, informing "Mr. Biden” that Cubans and friends of the island would continue to support her country, while in the United States, protesters in Miami defied threats and held a demonstration, although they were forced to cancel a scheduled meeting, according the Carlos Lazo, leader of the Puentes de Amor/Bridges of Love organization.
“We had an event planned in a Miami restaurant. We made the reservation and people from the caravan and other U.S. cities were going to participate, but the haters began to call and threaten the owner of the place," he reported on Cuban television.
“Once again the atmosphere of hostility, of McCarthyism, of persecution in Miami is confirmed, but also confirmed is the fact that these people are desperate,” Lazo added.
