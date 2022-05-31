KPA Takes Lion’s Share in Anti-epidemic War
Medics in the medical sector of the Korean People’s Army, who have been urgently committed on the special order of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea, are leading the anti-epidemic campaign in the capital city of Pyongyang, performing their honourable mission and duty as defender of the people’s happiness.
After being committed to hundreds of pharmacies in the city, they have distributed to all the pharmacies over a million syringes, well over a million packets of medicines, more than 10 000 pamphlets dealing with highly efficacious folk remedies and “service registers.” At the same time as supplying medicines according to prescriptions in collaboration with civilian medical workers, the medics are giving patients diagnoses and treatment. They have installed various sound facilities and TV sets in pharmacies to explain and publicize the validity and vitality of the anti-epidemic policies of the Party and the state and common medical knowledge.
Having formed tens of mobile treatment and medicine supply teams, they go to the units with many persons with fever to supply medicines and treat them in a positive manner, and send health foods and daily necessities to families.
They also do laudable deeds voluntarily for the sake of the people.
A medic sent to Kyongru-dong of Central District took first aid treatment for a baby and promptly sent it to the Okryu Children’s Hospital.
Seeing the fighting spirit of combatants in the medical sector of the KPA, who are doing laudable deeds voluntarily for them as they would do for their family members, people are keenly feeling warm affection of the People’s Army.
2022-05-29
