Belarus Plans to Create People’s Militia — Defense Minister
Viktor Khrenin pointed out that this will "increase the number of defenders of the homeland multifold"
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/TASS
MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. Belarus plans to create a people’s militia, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced Friday.
"During correction of issues and clarification of development of the armed forced at a meeting yesterday, the commander-in-chief [Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - TASS] ordered to establish a people’s militia in our country," the Khrenin said, according to Defense Ministry press office.
According to the Minister, "the most important thing is that we have both people and weapons."
"We need to discuss these issues with the governor, define it in terms of law," Khrenin said, adding that this will "increase the number of defenders of the homeland multifold."
"It is important for us, especially in the current situation, that we are able to show everyone peacefully that they should not come [to Belarusian territory], because they will get an adequate response," the Defense Minister said.
