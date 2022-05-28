Economic War Started by West Will Not Prevent Further EAEU Integration, Says Kremlin
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Mikhail Metzel/TASS
MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The economic war started by the West against Russia and Belarus will not prevent further integration in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
Speaking about the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Friday, Peskov noted that such an integration form "is very advanced," while its development continues.
"There are difficulties connected with the economic war that has been started at least against two EAEU members, meaning Russia and Belarus. However, it cannot and will not prevent further development and strengthening of this format," he said.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council overall is one of the most advanced integration formats in Eurasian space, Kremlin Spokesman noted, adding that "the most advanced format is probably the Union State of Russia and Belarus."
Earlier reports said the participants of the meeting were expected to consider the relevant aspects of the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union, including strategic areas of integration development through 2025, as well as to approve the guidelines for macroeconomic policy of the Union’s member states for 2022-2023, and to discuss the issues of expansion of the EAEU’s trade and economic cooperation with foreign partners.
