Ethiopia’s Commitment to Africa’s Cause Unwavering: Premier
wendimagegn — May 26, 2022
• In Nigeria for state visit
ADDIS ABABA- Being the leader of Ethiopia which is the bedrock of Africa’s Unity, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) seized his Africa Day best wish to reaffirm his country’s everlasting commitment for a united, integrated, prosperous Africa.
In his twitter message in connection with the Africa Day, which marked the establishment of the Organization of the African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963, the Premier stated that his government sticks with the vision of continental unity. “We are also maintaining the commitment of our predecessors towards a peaceful, integrated and prosperous future.”
Commenting on the issue to The Ethiopian Herald, Diplomacy and International Relations Lecturer at Ethiopian Civil Service University Endale Nigussie said the unwavering commitment of Ethiopian governments for Africa’s cause makes the country unique. Ethiopia’s stance for a peaceful and prosperous Africa has not changed due to regime change.
The academician further noted that Ethiopia has made a noble contribution to the liberation of Africans from colonialism. Emperor Haile-Selassie’s meticulous effort to reconcile the Monrovia and Casablanca groups is widely regarded as the instrument to establish the OAU that helped to liberate several African countries under the yoke of colonialism.
OAU was established with the aim of promoting the unity and solidarity of the African States; and coordinating and intensifying their cooperation and efforts to achieve a better life for the people of Africa. The organization is also mandated to defend African countries’ sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence as well as eradicate all forms of colonialism.
“When we think of African countries that were colonized at that time, we understand the importance of the institution and the irreplaceable role of Ethiopia, as most African countries, except the former, was under colonial rule. Ethiopia is still giving priority to Africa’s cause and it is crucial to strengthen coordination with fellow Africans to overcome pressing challenges”
Meanwhile, on Africa Day, Ethiopia’s high level delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy arrived in Nigeria for a two-day official visit. Premier Abiy is expected to hold talks with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on bilateral and regional issues of mutual significance.
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
The Ethiopian Herald May 26/2022
