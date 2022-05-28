Kissinger Blacklisted in Ukraine for Role in "Russia’s Special Information Operation"
He is also charged with "propaganda, blackmail and encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine"
KIEV, May 27. /TASS/. The United States’ former Secretary of State and presidential national security advisor, Henry Kissinger, has been blacklisted by Ukraine’s notorious website Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) for "participation in Russia's special information operation against Ukraine."
Also, he is charged with "propaganda, blackmail and encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
The website’s authors asked Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies to regard the very instance of blacklisting as an official statement the person in question committed "conscious acts against national security."
On May 24, Kissinger told the World Economic Forum in Davos that a settlement process in Ukraine should be launched within the next two months in order to prevent more serious consequences for international relations in Europe.
"Negotiations need to begin in the next two months before it creates upheavals and tensions that will not be easily overcome. Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante," said Kissinger.
Achieving Ukraine’s neutral status and its function as a bridge between Russia and Europe should be the main goal in the current situation, Kissinger stressed.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky criticized Kissinger's statement, saying that the Secretary of State’s calendar showed 2022, and not 1938. And an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, said that proposals by some Western partners for territorial concessions were a stab in the back for Kiev.
