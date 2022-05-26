Summit Highlights ‘African Values’ to Repel Today’s Challenges
May 26, 2022
• Marks Africa Day
ADDIS ABABA– African youths need to take the past liberation struggles as the inspirational tool to join hands in repelling contemporary challenges, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.
The Deputy Premier made the above remark here yesterday while opening the three-day Pan-African Summit which is being held under the theme ‘Building on Pan-African ties and Promoting indigenous knowledge in Africa’ in connection with the Africa Day.
Demeke noted in his speech that African youths should turn challenges into opportunities by equipping themselves with distilled information and knowledge. The massive youth population of the continent is considered a blessing for the continental aspirations. “The youths should remain optimistic and learn from others to contribute to their society, country, continent, and the world.”
As to him, Ethiopia has unwavering commitment to the execution of Pan-Africanist ideals and its commitment is not affected by regime changes. Ethiopia has contributed greatly to the realization of Pan-Africanism and the establishment of the Organization of the African Unity (OAU), the forerunner of the African Union (AU). “The thoughts that we try to connect from our past will help us to see the future clearly. Learned wisdom gained from the struggle of our forefathers is valuable for the future of our continent. Our forefathers fought for independence, for freedom and liberation of our continents. We just need to learn from this sacrifice.”
Expressing his confidence in the African youths and that they will dedicate lives for the unity and integration of the continent, the Deputy Premier wished them a successful deliberation that will be a great platform for many succeeding generations.
Women and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye (PhD) said on her part that Ethiopia’s victory in the Battle of Adwa is inspiring Pan-African movements and anti-colonialism struggles. “As history reveals, the contribution of Ethiopia is significant in the realization of Pan- Africanism. The victory of Adwa since it was the first victory for African nations and all black people against colonialism, the victory had elevated the psychological makeup of Africans and black people everywhere.”
Although poverty still challenges Africa, the youths should deal with it with a problem-solving mentality and undivided attention to education, she added. Accordingly, the government of Ethiopia set up a homegrown economic reform plan and identified priority sectors to engage the youths in productive activities. “The human capital we have is unskilled and technologically unequipped. In the absence of technological and financial capitals, we cannot get rid of poverty from the continent. Our continent is expected to pay its attention to the development of technology, and innovation.”
Ergogie further stated that African countries should cooperate and create a platform to develop digital technology for the benefit of all. “I just would like to strongly recommend our African youth, especially the social media actors, to use technology in the way that it can contribute to the change of society’s livelihoods.”
BY YESUF ENDRIS
The Ethiopian herald may 26/2022
