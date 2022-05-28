President, Foreign Minister Extend Congratulatory Messages to Eritrea
May 27, 2022
ADDIS ABABA – President Sahlework Zewde has extended a congratulatory message to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, and through him, to the people and government of Eritrea on the occasion of marking the country’s 31st Independence Anniversary.
In her message to President Isaias, Sahlework assured her country’s commitment to further enhance its relations and cooperation with the people and government of Eritrea. “This special occasion gives me the opportunity to present my best wishes for Your Excellency’s personal will-being and prosperity for the brotherly people of Eritrea.”
By the same token, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed for the same reason. “I am confident that our brotherly ties and excellent cooperation between our two countries will be further developed and fruitfully strengthened in the years to come for the mutual benefits of our people.”
“[Let me] take this auspicious occasion to wish Your Excellency good health, wellbeing and continued success in your noble tasks.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s (PhD) bold steps to reconcile with Eritrea is widely regard as instrumental to end the two-decade long ‘no war no peace” condition and bring a new era of peace and cooperation in the turbulent Horn of Africa region.
BY MULATU BELACHEW
The Ethiopian Herald 27 May 2022
