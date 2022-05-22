Ethiopian Diasporas to Punish Pro-TPLF Senators in Midterm Elections
wendimagegn — May 22, 2022
ADDIS ABABA- With a view to easing the unwarranted pressure in their home country, Ethiopian Diasporas in the U.S. will make informed decisions in the November’s midterm elections to punish pro-TPLF law makers, the renowned Ethiopian-American artist said.
Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Artist Tesfaye Sima noted that the Ethiopian-American community will cast their voice in a manner to change the position of the U.S. politicians and government in the favor of the people and government of Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian-American community needs to exhibit grievance over U.S conspiracy against their country via protesting against the unlawful draft bills HR.6600 and S.3199. The community has already started coordinating campaigns against the bills thereby lessening the pressure. The diaspora community has been informing members of the U.S. government bodies, senators, human right activists and others about the reality on the ground in Ethiopia during the election campaign, he indicated.
The diaspora community has been strongly protesting the bills as they harm the lower segments of the society. The campaign has been undertaken so far to oppose the two bills deliberately formulated against Ethiopia’s transformation and its people›s wellbeing.
As to Tesfaye, as the voice will have significant impact on shaping the distorted attitudes about Ethiopia, the diaspora community needs to actively participate in the election and contribute their part in protesting against the bill and unwarranted pressure.
The U.S. government is waging a hybrid war on Ethiopia under the guise of ensuring peace and stability, but running for restoring the old ruling party, TPLF, a designated terrorist faction by Ethiopian Parliament.
BY HAILE DEMEKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 22 MAY 2022
