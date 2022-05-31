Politburo Consultative Meeting of WPK Central Committee Held
Attending the meeting were members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee. Also, present as observers were officials of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
First, the Political Bureau heard a report of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters on the state of the epidemic spread as of May 28.
More than 89 500 fevered cases and over 106 390 recoveries were reported from May 27 to 28 throughout the country.
The total number of fevered persons, found as of May 28 since late April, is about 3 448 880, of which more than 3 262 700 (94.602%) have recovered and at least 186 110 (5.396%) are under medical treatment across the country.
Reported to the Political Bureau were the epidemic situation in each region, the characteristics of course of the pandemic disease, various analysis data, the supply of medicines and the experiences in treatment.
The Political Bureau heard the results of the state-sponsored study and clarification of the first place of the outbreak of the pandemic disease and the cause of infection before discussing the relevant issues.
It made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country and discussed the issues of continuously stabilizing and improving the overall anti-epidemic situation while further consolidating the experiences gained in the early period of the anti-epidemic work.
The Political Bureau examined the issue of effectively and quickly coordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation.
The meeting heard the accounts of the technical guidance teams’ activities for the mid-term review of the execution of the Party and state policies set forth at the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee and discussed the important issues concerning the preparations for the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee.
It also studied and discussed the orientations of other state affairs.
2022-05-29
