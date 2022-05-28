Engaging Youth for the Prosperity of Africa
wendimagegn — May 27, 2022
Africa is the continent characterized by the youngest population worldwide. As of 2021, around 40 percent of the population is aged 15 years and younger, compared to a global average of 26 percent.
However, these massive and powerful forces, which have the ability to shape the future of their respective countries and peoples, bring about substantial socio economic development to the continent; have never been utilized at the desired level due to various reasons. Including poor political leadership and dictatorship tendencies, the absence of strong institutions coupled with political greed and bad governance, corruption as well as having a conscience of dependence among others have challenged the socioeconomic development of the African region despite its abundant natural resources. Worse than this, giving less attention to its productive forces has compelled the continent to pay dearly.
In fact, since the last decades, though it is not at the desired level, African countries are struggling to exploit their untapped potential and revamp their economies through equipping the young people with the required knowledge and skills.
Currently, African leaders, understanding that young people are central in the realization of their countries overall activities and to let their voices be heard by key decision makers at all level, are integrating their youth populations in the social, political and economic affairs. And nowadays it is common to see young African peoples taking part at the tables where the problems and the fate of Africa are entertained.
As part of this action, at present African youths are holding the Pan African Youth Summit here in Addis Ababa, under the theme ‘Building on Pan-African ties and Promoting indigenous knowledge in Africa.’
The three days summit which started last Wednesday (May 25, 2022) by celebrating Africa Day; and expected to be concluded today will deliberate various matters.
In his keynote speech, Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said that Africa is facing a number of challenges and African youth should change challenges into opportunity by equipping themselves with the desired knowledge and skills as well as filtering information.
“Today, it may not be necessary for us to gather with the sentiment of Pan Africanism as our forefathers did for freedom. However, Africa is still in poverty; and we must get together to detach Africa from the vicious circle of poverty,” he remarked. As to him, greater integration, cooperation, collective action and response is order of the day to free the continent from all forms of challenges it is in now.
Recalling the liberation struggle Africans had exerted, he called on the youth to join hands and work together in fighting contemporary challenges.
Africa is a continent with tremendous values and wisdoms. By utilizing these highly valued knowledge and wisdom that are a blessing for the continental development aspirations, Africa’s youth population should work diligently to grow and prosper Africa, he underlined.
Most importantly, he further said, African youths, instead of fleeing fearing hardship saying the setting is unfavorable and narrow, should be optimistic and face every challenge they may encounter in their daily lives to gain the best out of it.
Ergogie Tesfaye (Ph.D.), Minister of Women and Social Affairs on her part said that the youths of Africa should join hands and work together to the realization of Africa’s unity through utilizing social media accordingly.
Mentioning that out of the total population of Africa 65 percent is young; the Minister said that Africa can make a lot of differences by using this powerful potential.
According to her, blessed with vast natural resources along with a high number of young people, Africa has immense potential for development.
Poverty still challenges the continent. Thus, the youth should deal with it, mainly with a problem-solving mentality and undivided attention, Dr. Eregogie said.
The government of Ethiopia has devised a homegrown economic reform plan and identified priority sectors to engage the youth in productive activities.
The output of the summit would contribute to the policymakers and all other stakeholders, she expressed her hope.
BY STAFF REPORTER
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 27 MAY 2022
