Zimbabwe Anti-sanctions Lobby Seeks Support from American Black Congressmen
By Xinhua
May 25, 2022 05:27 PM
On October 25, 2021 people held a demonstration near the US Embassy in Zimbabwe to protest against Western sanctions against Zimbabwe. Photo: Xinhua
Anti-sanctions lobby group Broad Alliance Against Sanctions (BAAS) on Tuesday handed over letters to the American Embassy in Zimbabwe inviting African-American congressional members to visit the country and witness the negative impact of US imposed sanctions.
"The first letter that we submitted was to the ambassador, whereby we were asking him to submit the other 66 letters for us to the black congressional members in a bid to lure them to come to visit our vigil site and see how these sanctions have actually hurt the ordinary citizens in Zimbabwe," Sally Ngoni, co-founder and Spokesperson of BAAS told Xinhua.
The letters were handed over to Regional Security Officer at the US Embassy Timothy Corso by BAAS Co-founder and Chairman Calvern Chitsunge.
In March 2019, BAAS set up a camp at the main entrance of the US Embassy as a protest against the imposition of sanctions. The group said the camp will only be dismantled if sanctions are lifted.
Ngoni urged African-American congressional members to voice their support for Zimbabwe's fight against sanctions.
"We are hoping that since we sent the letters to the black congressional members in America, they are the people with the same background as us. Their origins are from Africa, we are hoping that they will be compassionate with their fellow African brothers and sisters, that is us the Zimbabweans, and actually feel how these sanctions have actually caused pain to the ordinary citizens," Ngoni said.
