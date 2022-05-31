For Health Protection and Better Living Conditions
Great effort is being directed to protecting the health of medical workers , who are standing in the frontline of the anti-epidemic campaign, and provide them with necessary conditions for living.
Officials of Party and government bodies of Pyongyang Municipality are providing them with necessary materials and medicines.
They go to clinics in districts to scrupulously organize screening of medical workers while paying attention to let them wear personal kits so that they have perfect anti-epidemic capacity.
The cities of Nampho and Rason, South Hwanghae Province and other provinces are putting efforts to providing accommodation and living conditions to the medical workers, who are engaged in the work for screening and check-up of the people and supply of medicines to them, and to those in medicine production units so as to encourage them to enhance their sense of responsibility and role in the anti-epidemic war.

