China Warns US Will Pay High Price if it Keeps Treading Down Wrong Path on Taiwan
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin EPA-EFE/WU HONG
BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. The US will pay an "unbearable price" if it continues down the wrong path on the issue of Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s recent remarks on the subject.
"The US keeps playing a game of words around the ‘one China’ principle. But I would like to remind the American side that there is no power in the world, even within the US, that could save the forces advocating the ‘independence of Taiwan’ from defeat," he cautioned.
According to the spokesman, the US broke its promises on the Taiwan issue, eroding and washing away the "one China" principle. In addition, it has covertly and overtly incited and supported separatist activity, aimed at "Taiwan’s independence."
"Should the US continue going down the wrong path, this will not only create irreversible consequences for Chinese-American relations, this will also force the US to pay an unbearably high price in the end," he warned.
According to Wang Wenbin, China has complete confidence, the full capabilities and is ready to decisively curb separatist activities aimed at the "independence of Taiwan", and to resolutely contain external interference and unwaveringly defend its state sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"I suggest the US to listen to an old well-known Chinese song recalling that when a friend comes, he is met with fine wine and when a jackal comes, he is met with hunters’ shotguns," he concluded.
On Tuesday, the White House press pool reported that Biden told journalists after the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Australia, India, the US and Japan) summit that Washington’s policy towards Taiwan remains unchanged.
On Monday, the White House occupant stated that the US was ready to protect Taiwan with military force, if necessary, during a press conference in Japan. The US administration announced that Washington’s position remains unchanged, and that Biden’s statement confirmed the obligation to "provide military means of self-defense to Taiwan." The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated a decisive protest in response to the US President’s statement.
