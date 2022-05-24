Ethiopian Army Capable to Avert Provocations of Any Sort: Premier
wendimagegn — May 22, 2022
ADDIS ABEBA – The extensive training the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) have got, coupled with its bravery, discipline and capability to withstand challenges put it in utmost readiness to neutralize any sort of provocation from enemy quarters, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Prime Minister Abiy, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the ENDF made the above remark yesterday as the Ethiopian Defence War College held its first graduation day.
“Each challenge brings its own unique opportunity, so defense is a great opportunity to organize and build a strong institution in a way that will greatly enhance your self-esteem. The first and foremost mission of the defence is to make Ethiopia prevail”, he said in the occasion.
The Premier further noted that as Ethiopia is a country with a great history and a large population, it will have to be equipped with the latest defence technologies. There is a great need for training to be self-sufficient and to sustain Ethiopia.
“Much of the diplomacy, strategy, leadership skills and knowledge of technology have come from defense. Therefore, graduates need to read, know and work hard.”
As to him, making an immortal history requires a lot of learning, knowledge of history, continuity, and nation-building.
ENDF Chief of Staff Field Marshal Berhanu Jula said for part that the main objective of the War College is to create competent leaders and effectively address the complex national challenges that are filling the leadership gap in the armed forces and other security institutions.
For Defence College Commander Brigadier General Bulti Tadese, a high-level strategic leadership training is essential to curtailing the impact of global and environmental security threats and ensuring the peace and stability of Ethiopia. Efforts need to be made to ensure peace and security in the country, especially in the areas of terrorism, international crime, arms trafficking and human trafficking.
The graduates believe the extensive training they got in the college will enable them to carry out any tasks and withstand any challenges in the areas of deployment.
The War College graduates 38 senior military and civilian leaders for the first time that have taken successive theoretical and practical training over the last two years.
BY TEWODROS KASSA
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 22 MAY 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment