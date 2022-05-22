Sudanese Youth Killed in Fresh Anti-coup Protest in Omdurman
A policeman directs his gun to the protesters in Omdurman on May 21, 2022
March 24, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – A protester was killed in Omdurman, a Khartoum twin city on Saturday as the security forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration.
The 20-year-old protester was killed by a cartridge weapon the security forces used against the protesters, near the house of the former Prime Minister Ismail Alazhari in Omdurman.
The Sudanese security forces did not issue a statement to explain the excessive use of violence or its circumstances.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said that Mohamed Khalis “died of a shot (probably with a cartridge weapon)” after indicating that the pellets of the shotgun spread in the chest.
The security forces also besieged the protesters to prevent them from reaching the hospital, the CCSD underscored.
In total, 96 people have been killed by security forces after the coup d’état of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25, 2021.
The military rulers pledged to end violence and to implement a number of confidence-building measures ahead of a dialogue process facilitated by the UN, African Union and IGAD.
Several political forces condemned the murder of the protester.
The National Umma Party in a statement to condemn the use of excessive force against protesters mentioned the mistreatment of political prisoners who are arbitrarily detained by the security forces.
While the Unionist Alliance for its part called to take to the street to break the siege on the protesters in Omdurman neighbourhoods.
In response to Khali’s death, hundreds took to the streets in Omdurman and Khartoum to protest the violence by the security forces against the demonstrators.
The Resistance Committees in Khartoum city, on Saturday, called to escalate the anti-coup protests and to protest in the 60th Street in Khartoum.
(ST)
