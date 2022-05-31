Díaz-Canel: The Voice of Cuba Will be Heard at the Ninth Summit of the Americas
President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez thanked countries which have taken a courageous, dignified position, denouncing exclusions from the Summit of the Americas, and stated that he will not attend the meeting, in any case
Author: Yaima Puig Meneses
May 26, 2022
Photo: Clacso
The First Secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, speaking yesterday during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, reiterated Cuba's positions and principles in relation to the upcoming Ninth Summit of the Americas, which It will take place June 6-10, in the U.S. city of Los Angeles.
We all know, he emphasized, that the government of the United States conceived this Summit of the Americas, from the beginning, as a non-inclusive event. “Given the government of the United States’ original design, its initial intentions, the Summit was not meant to be inclusive. It was their intention to exclude several countries, among them Cuba, despite the existence of a strong regional demand that exclusions from this type of event end,” he said.
On this note, he emphasized, "The United States has made an intense effort, exerting brutal pressure to demobilize the just and firm demand of the majority of countries in the region that the Summit be inclusive."
In the context of the meeting of the Council of State, the highest body of the Cuban government, the President of the Republic thanked countries which have taken “a courageous, dignified position, raising their voices to denounce exclusions from the Summit of the Americas.”
We want to emphasize – he said – that we share the position of regional leaders who have firmly insisted that everyone must be invited on equal footing.
"Given the conditions in which all these processes related to the Summit have been conducted and the attitude maintained by the U.S. government, I can assure you that I will not attend the Summit of the Americas, in any case," he stated.
Nonetheless – he concluded – as always, as has occurred in the past, we are conscious, we are convinced, that the voice of Cuba will make itself heard at the Ninth Summit of the Americas.
