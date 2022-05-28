Russia Calls on WHO to Investigate US-funded Laboratories in Nigeria — Defense Ministry
According to the Defense Ministry’s briefing slides, two US-controlled biolaboratories operate in the city of Abuja, one in the city of Zaria, and another one in Lagos
Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia calls on the WHO leadership to investigate the activities of US-funded Nigerian laboratories in Abuja, Zaria and Lagos, Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov said on Friday.
"Against the background of numerous cases of US violations of biosafety requirements and facts of negligent storage of pathogenic biomaterials, we call on the leadership of the World Health Organization to investigate the activities of US-funded Nigerian laboratories in Abuja, Zaria, Lagos and inform the world community about its results," Kirillov said.
He recalled that according to the WHO report, the West African strain of the monkeypox pathogen came from Nigeria, another state in which the US has deployed its biological infrastructure. "According to available information, there are at least four Washington-controlled biolaboratories operating in Nigeria," the official stressed.
According to the Defense Ministry’s briefing slides, two US-controlled biolaboratories operate in the city of Abuja, one in the city of Zaria, and another one in Lagos.
No comments:
Post a Comment