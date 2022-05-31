Nicolás Maduro Addresses ALBA Summit: No One Here Considers Himself the Boss
He denounced the attempted exclusion as an erratic position. "Let's not lose the real perspective, the 21st century is that of union and sovereignty," he stressed
May 27, 2022
Photo: ALBA on Twitter
Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of Venezuela, one of the nations the United States has excluded from the Los Angeles Summit of the Americas along with Cuba and Nicaragua, took the floor this morning during the XXI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Treaty of Commerce of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP).
He noted that participants Havana Summit had shared an "intense, open and frank debate" on the path forward for Our America, at this stage, a dialogue among equals.
As equals, as brothers and sisters, we are capable of debating, said Maduro. ALBA has a history and a clear doctrine on the relationship of peoples. We can demonstrate the concrete results of our work since ALBA was founded 18 years ago, he said, adding that the organization has managed to expand the concept of Latin American and Caribbean unity.
"Here no one considers himself the boss, the one decides what’s in and what’s out ," he said, in clear reference to what happened with the IX Summit of the Americas, scheduled to be held in the U.S. city of Los Angeles.
This is our path forward, the path of equals, of respect, of inclusion, and of integration, convoking all to join our commitment to the path of union and inclusion, concluded the Venezuelan President.
