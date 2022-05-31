For the Future of the Country
Providing children with their rights is a very important issue related to the development of each country and nation and the future of humankind.
It is an unshakable will of the Workers’ Party of Korea to bring up the rising generations in the best system and conditions to be happiest in the world.
Under the care of the state, all children of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are growing up to be knowledgeable, morally sound and physically strong.
It is an unadorned reality of the DPRK that it has educational institutions equipped with excellent educational facilities, basses for extracurricular activities including the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace and the Songdowon International Children’s Camp and children are happily learning and frolicking to their heart’s content while flapping wings of hope.
Many overseas Koreans and foreigners, who visited the Songdowon International Children’s Camp, said that the camp was literally an ideal paradise of children, referring to it as an oasis for campers. They were very envious of the Korean children, they all said with great admiration.
In the DPRK, people’s power organs are responsible for fully providing children in such areas as remote mountains and islands with educational conditions. And school ships, buses and trains are in operation even for only a few children of ordinary industrial and agricultural workers.
Light industry factories, including the Mindulle Notebook Factory and bag factories in different parts of the country, increase the production of goods for children and children go to school in new uniforms, carrying new bags and school things provided by the state.
With the state’s investment in education on the systematic increase, education in the country keeps developing as the days go by.
The DPRK makes it a policy to combine education and public health for children’s spiritual and physical growth and development and it is thoroughly embodied in practice.
The Okryu Children’s Hospital can be cited.
The hospital modern in medical equipment and highly qualitative in medical service also has classrooms for the education of children to make up for their lessons during their hospitalization.
And it has indoor and outdoor playgrounds for children so as to make sure that they feel a sense of safety like they do at home.
In the DPRK an orderly medical supply system is established in the institutions for upbringing and education of children.
Not only all nurseries, kindergartens and schools but also bases for extracurricular education have medical workers exclusively for children and are regularly provided with medical instruments and medicines by the state.
The state bears all the expense for preventing and treating diseases of children, that is, for medical examination, medical experiments and tests, medicines, hospital treatment, recuperation, travel to and from sanatoriums, health checkups, medical consultation and vaccination and epithesis.
It is the most important policy and the greatest cherished desire of the WPK and the state to provide more improved conditions for bringing children up even at the cost of huge sums of money.
In February there was adopted the DPRK law on childcare to establish a strict system and order in producing and supplying nutritious foods for children and providing conditions for bringing them up so as to make a contribution to thoroughly implementing the state’s childcare policy.
This is why the world people unanimously say that the Korean children, who are growing sound mentally, morally and physically, are really happiest in the world.
