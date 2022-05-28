Statements of Russia’s Default Out of Touch with Reality — Finance Minister
Russia will keep by all means the image of the reliable borrower, despite constraints of sovereign debt repayments, Anton Siluanov stressed
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Statements of the West about Russia’s default are absolutely out of touch with reality, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
"Current statements about the default are out of touch [with the reality] at all. This is the default of Western countries before themselves. We have money. I reiterate we will make payments," Siluanov said.
Russia will keep by all means the image of the reliable borrower, despite constraints of sovereign debt repayments, the Minister noted.
"We will acknowledge the reliable borrower’s role by all means, and even in the current environment, when restrictions for payment of our debt are announced to us, we will give opportunities to receive appropriate coupon on our commitments from us, in order to keep the image of our country as a reliable state that can be dealt with," Siluanov added.
