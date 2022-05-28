U.S. Urges Israel to Not Normalize with Sudan’s Coup Leader
May 27, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – U.S. State Department urged Israel to not normalize relations with the military-led government in Sudan, the Jewish Insider reported on Friday.
The Sudanese military officials, in October 2021, overthrew a civilian government implementing democratic reforms and working to bring peace to the country, because their economic interests and privileges were threatened by the process.
Military delegations intensified their visits to Israel to reaffirm their commitment to Abraham Accords which Sudan joined in January 2021. They also requested Israel’s support to quell anti-coup protests.
“We strongly encourage the State of Israel to join us and the broader international community in vocally pressing for Sudan’s military leaders to cede power to a credible, civilian-led transitional government,” a State Department spokesperson told Jewish Insider.
The U.S. official underscored that the 25th-October coup “has made any further progress in improving these countries’ relationship unsustainable.”
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Council, stated earlier this year that they only have developed security cooperation with Israel, adding the political process should be done by a civilian government.
A former Israeli diplomat said that his government seems to pause Sudan’s relationship for the moment.
“It’s on the back burner and awaiting a decision or developments in Sudan that can actually make way for this to happen,” said Dan Arbell.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, told the Jewish Insider that he was is not aware of recent Israeli efforts to finalize the normalization process.
Shapiro pointed out that Israel admits that it would be difficult to normalize with the Sudanese military without the U.S.’s full support.
“(..) Also, perhaps, they recognize that that could compromise the support for [normalization] within Sudan itself, and then it’s a question of how sustainable it would be if and when the civilian government is restored,” stressed the diplomat who is now a Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council.
Shapiro made his comments in response to Sudan’s former Justice Minister who called on Israel to clarify its position on the coup leader in an opinion article published in Haaretz on April 12, 2022.
“For the sake of future relations, Israel must clarify its position regarding the undermining of Sudan’s transition to democracy by the military,” wrote Nasredeen Abdelbari who is also a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.
The Israeli government has avoided condemning the coup in Sudan. Also, several Israeli security officials visited Khartoum.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment