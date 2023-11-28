Al-Bukhaiti Debunks US Narration of 'Heroic Ship Rescue'
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Nov 2023 21:23
An Ansar Allah official comments on the recent claims made by the Pentagon, pointing to the gaps in the flaky US story.
The United States "invented a story of rescuing a commercial ship from militants in the Gulf of Aden," Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansar Allah's Political Bureau, posted on X.
The official stressed that the location, where the act was allegedly carried out, is not a suitable spot for a capture operation.
Al-Bukhaiti went on to debunk other details of the American narration of the events, in which the Pentagon claimed that two ballistic missiles were fired at the USS Mason, which responded to Central Park's distress call.
The official exposed American lies, after the latter asserted that the two missiles fell 10 miles of their intended target, the USS Mason.
Al-Bukhaiti explained that Yemeni ballistic missiles intended to target moving naval targets are equipped with active guidance systems and are capable of altering their trajectories accordingly.
He also stressed that Yemen possesses precision-guided munition, saying it is impossible for such weapons to have a margin of error of 10 miles.
The official reiterated that the Yemeni Armed Forces "only target ships owned by the Zionist entity," warning other nations not to interfere in the operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces, aimed at supporting Palestine and its people who are faced with fierce Israeli aggression.
Earlier, on Sunday, the Pentagon said the USS Mason demanded the release of Central Park, after which five armed individuals exited the vessel and attempted to escape via a small boat.
“The MASON pursued the attackers resulting in their eventual surrender,” the release states, noting that the crew of the Central Park is safe," the Pentagon said on Sunday.
Interestingly, the Pentagon stated on Monday that the recent attempt to seize the ship in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday was not carried out by Yemen and seems to have been executed by armed Somali pirates.
