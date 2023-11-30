Al-Qassam’s Latest Video is Best Production Yet – VIDEO
November 30, 2023
Al-Qassam Brigades release the latest batch of Israeli captives in Gaza. (Photo: video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
All of this is happening in northern Gaza, which was previously declared to be under total Israeli control by an Israeli military spokesman.
On Thursday evening, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released another six Israeli captives. This was the latest exchange of prisoners between Palestinian Resistance and Israel.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian group released two Israeli captives, holding the ceremony in Gaza City’s largest square, Palestine Square, amid chants from hundreds of Palestinians.
The remainder were released without fanfare in a part of Gaza that is yet to be revealed.
Both deliveries carried deep meanings and strong messages from the Palestinian Resistance.
The first part of the video was held in broad daylight, where fighters drove in the open in an area that was supposedly controlled by the Israeli military.
The choice of Palestine Square is particularly poignant as it demonstrates the confidence of the Resistance in being able to operate and retreat in areas very close to advancing Israeli troops.
The quality of the video itself reflects the growing mastery over the narrative by the Palestinian fighters: friendly exchanges, comments by one of the captives about the good quality of food, and the unhurried process through which the entire affair was conducted.
And finally, the drone.
The Hollywood-like quality of the production is becoming more obvious with every passing day. But equally telling is that parts of the latest Al-Qassam video were, in fact, shot by a drone.
All of this is happening in northern Gaza, which was previously declared to be under total Israeli control, by an Israeli military spokesman.
In total, 81 Israeli captives were released by the Resistance while over 200 Palestinians were also released, and 30 more are expected to be released in the early hours of Friday.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
No comments:
Post a Comment