Israeli Forces Conduct Extensive Raid Against Jenin: Reports
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 2:20 AM
The Israeli regime's forces have reportedly embarked on an extensive raid against the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.
The raid took place on Tuesday, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.
The Israeli army, accompanied by bulldozers, entered the city from several directions, storming several neighborhoods, deploying snipers on the rooftops of several buildings, and imposing a siege on the Jenin camp.
According to Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network, the forces "detained many families" during the swoop.
"Military bulldozers also demolished several civilian properties," Wafa added.
The Quds News Network (QNN) news agency said the troops, meanwhile, laid a siege on the city's main hospitals, namely the Jenin Public Hospital as well as al-Razi and Ibn Sina Hospitals, blocking entrances to the facilities.
Posting on X, former Twitter, Palestinian legislator Mustafa Barghouti confirmed the siege on two of the hospitals, saying the Israeli army had begun "searching all ambulances in the area."
"At least one wounded individual has reportedly been arrested as soon as the ambulance transporting him arrived in the entrance to the Jenin Public Hospital," QNN said, citing witnesses.
The Israeli regime has ramped up its aggression across the West Bank, since October 7, when it launched a hugely deadly and devastating war against the Gaza Strip.
Israeli forces kill four Palestinian youths during a violent raid against the city of Jenin in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.
A total of 242 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territory, and more than 2,850 injured, according to the West Bank-based Palestinian Health Ministry.
