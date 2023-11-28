Sinwar Visited Captives, Contacted Hamas Officials Abroad Freely
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Nov 2023 23:51
Israeli media outlets cite a released captive who said that Yahya al-Sinwar, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, visited several Israeli captives during the first few days of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
The head of Hamas' foreign relations, Ali Baraka, revealed in an interview for Al Mayadeen that communications between the head of the movement in Gaza, Yahya al-Sinwar and other leaders based outside of the Gaza Strip have never stopped since October 7.
Baraka stressed that al-Sinwar was able to successfully communicate with Hamas' leadership, even during the Israeli warplane's bombardment of the Strip.
In the same context, Israeli Channel 12 quoted a released female Israeli captive held by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza as saying that al-Sinwar visited a number of captives in a tunnel during the first few days of the Israeli aggression on the Strip. It is worth noting that "Israel" relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip throughout its aggression on the Gaza Strip.
Al-Sinwar is renowned for his exceptional command of the Hebrew language, a skill he developed during his 22 years of captivity in Israeli prisons, which came to an end when he was liberated among 1,026 others in a prisoner exchange deal in 2011.
The prisoner said al-Sinwar addressed them in Hebrew during his visit, where he told a number of captives that they were in the safest possible location and that "there is no need to be afraid."
The Israeli outlet said the Israeli security establishment confirmed the captive's story after questioning her.
Amit Segal, an Israeli journalist, said he has heard many stories on the events in the Gaza Strip, however, he said that this news holds a "different" value.
Baraka underlines Resistance's gains
Regarding the extension of the temporary truce imposed by the Palestinian Resistance on the Israeli occupation through Arab mediation, Baraka told Al Mayadeen that the Resistance secured several achievements, the most important of which was the liberation of Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli occupation failed to achieve its pre-set goals.
"The releasing of Israeli captives from the northern Gaza Strip and the public appearances that al-Qassam Brigades fighters made in the area, where Israeli [bombardment and incursions] concentrated, carries a (clear) message for the occupation," Baraka explained.
In fact, Israeli occupation forces launched their invasion of the Gaza Strip around a month ago and failed to secure any of its captives in the Gaza Strip. Their failure in the Gaza Strip has only been exacerbated by the release of a number of Israeli captives from northern areas of the Gaza Strip.
Baraka said the humane treatment of Israeli captives came "in accordance with Islamic [humanitarian teachings], and we did not treat them as the occupation treats our prisoners," who are beaten and tortured by occupation forces.
Just today, the Palestinian Resistance released a letter written by Israeli captive Danielle, addressing Hamas generals, in which she expressed gratitude for how they treated them, generally, and her daughter Emilia, in particular, making her feel "like she was the center of the world." She expressed gratitude for the Resistance "because my daughter would not leave this place [Gaza] with a lifelong psychological trauma."
Danielle was previously shown in a video released by the Palestinian Resistance criticizing Israeli PM Netanyahu for his handling of the war and the file of Israeli captives in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Baraka said this had a positive impact on global public opinion's perception of the Palestinian Resistance.
Baraka continued to say that among the captives still held by the Palestinian Resistance are settlers and individuals who hold foreign passports, in addition to those who lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes across the entire Gaza Strip and are still stuck under the rubble.
He reiterated Hamas' declaration that Israeli soldiers and officers will not be released unless the occupation releases all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.
Finally, on ground confrontations in the Gaza Strip, Baraka confirmed that Israeli occupation forces lost 355 military vehicles, in addition to dozens of soldiers.
No comments:
Post a Comment