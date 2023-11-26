Israeli Aggression Targets Syria's Damascus International Airport
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al-Watan
An Israeli airstrike hits Syria's Damascus International Airport in a new breach of Syrian sovereignty amid increasing regional tension.
The Israeli occupation aircraft launched an airstrike targeting the runways of the Damascus International Airport, located in Syria's capital, causing it to go out of service.
A Syrian military source told Al Mayadeen that the Syrian air defenses intercepted an "Israeli airstrike launched from the direction of the occupied Golan targeted Damascus Airport, as well as some other posts across Damascus' countryside."
The military source underscored that the Israeli aggression "put the Damascus airport out of service" and caused "material losses".
The source further stressed that the Syrian air defenses had successfully intercepted most of the missiles launched toward Syria's capital.
Earlier, the Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported that strong explosions were heard in Damascus and across its outskirts, just before it announced that Damascus International Airport had been targeted.
As a result of the aggression the plans that were set to land in Damascus were diverted toward Aleppo and Latakia airports instead.
This breach of sovereign and flagrant attack on an independent country comes days after the "Zionist enemy carried out an air attack with two missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," as per a Syrian military source later confirmed by an official statement by the government.
According to the military source, an Israeli missile was intercepted on Wednesday, November 22, and the losses on the Syrian side were restricted to material damage.
At dawn on November 17, Syrian air defenses responded to enemy targets over the southern Damascus countryside, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Syria.
A Syrian military source reported that at approximately 2:25 am on Friday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting multiple locations in the vicinity of Damascus.
He added that the Syrian air defense forces confronted Israeli missiles and shot down most of them, noting that the aggression led to some material losses.
