This is Why We Carried Out the Ramot Attack – Qassam Brigades
November 30, 2023
Murad Nimr, 38, and Ibrahim Nimr, 30, carried out a shooting operation in Occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via social media)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
The Al-Qassam Brigades explained the reasons behind the shooting in occupied East Jerusalem and claimed responsibility for the operation.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, claimed responsibility for the shooting operation carried out at the entrance of the Ramot settlement in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday morning.
“The Al-Qassam Brigades declare their full responsibility for the heroic Al-Quds operation, which was carried out at the northwestern entrance of the occupied city of Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), on Thursday morning,” the group said in a statement.
In the statement, the Brigades asserted that “this operation comes as part of the responsibility to respond to the crimes of the occupation in killing children and women in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the sanctities.”
On Wednesday, Israeli snipers killed two children, Adam Samer Al-Ghoul, 9, and Basil Suleiman Abu Al-Wafa, 15, in the city of Jenin.
Moreover, the attack “is a direct warning message against the violations practiced by (Israeli Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir and his gang against the male and female prisoners in the occupation jails,” the statement concluded.
Three Israeli settlers were killed and 12 injured on Thursday morning in a shooting operation carried out by two Palestinian brothers in the occupied Palestinian city.
The two brothers were identified as Murad Nimr, 38, and Ibrahim Nimr, 30, from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher.
Immediately after the shooting, the occupation police closed a number of entrances to the occupied city of Jerusalem, including the major Qalandiya checkpoint, north of the city.
Moreover, a large Israeli occupation police force raided the neighborhood, broke into the siblings’ homes, and detained members of their families for questioning.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
