Sinwar Made Extraordinary Appearance, Spoke in Hebrew – REPORTS
November 27, 2023
Hamas’ leader in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar. (Photo: via AJE)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Leader of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, Yahya Sinwar has reportedly made an appearance before Israeli captives.
According to the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reporting on Monday, Sinwar met with some Israeli hostages held underground in Gaza, before their release.
Citing Israeli Channel 12, Al-Jazeera reported that Sinwar told the Israeli detainees that “they are in the safest place”, and that “nothing bad will happen to them.”
Haaretz said that Sinwar spoke to the captives in Hebrew.
Yahya Sinwar spent 22 years in Israeli prisons due to his resistance to the Israeli occupation.
He was released following a prisoner swap between Hamas and the Israeli army in 2011.
Sinwar, along with the leader of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, are iconic figures among Palestinians, due to their ability to prevent Israel from reinvading Gaza throughout the years.
The latest prisoner swap began on Friday and lasted for four days. It is now being extended to two more days.
It follows 48-49 days of Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has killed 14,854 Palestinians, including nearly 6,150 children.
Hamas has released dozens of Israelis so far, in exchange for Palestinian women and children who have been released by the Israeli military in the West Bank.
The Palestinian group has offered to release all Israeli captives and prisoners, including over 100 officers and soldiers, in exchange for freeing all Palestinian activists held in Israeli military prisons.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
