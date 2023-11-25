Hamas Proved to Still Be in Control After 49 Days: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Nov 2023 23:29
Israeli media reports that Hamas is still in control of Gaza 49 days into the aggression on the Strip, adding that the ceasefire was serving the Resistance.
Anyone who mourned Hamas simply had to see this day; after 49 days of fighting "Hamas has proven that it remains strong and in control of Gaza," Israeli media said on Friday.
Al-Qassam Brigades succeeded in imposing a ceasefire in the south and north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli media said, indicating that Hamas' armed wing knew how and when to bring the detainees to the Khan Yunis Hospital.
Hamas did not kneel in the face of the Israeli occupation forces' onslaught, Israeli media said. "This reality is still very far-fetched, unfortunately."
All Israeli detainees in Gaza were neglected by the Israeli government, Channel 12 said, highlighting that they were betrayed and they were threatening another betrayal if not everything possible is done in order to release the remainder of the captives.
"If Hamas succeeds in stopping the fighting from continuing, then it has officially emerged victorious," Israeli reserve general Israel Ziv declared.
Israeli media reported earlier in the day that tens of thousands of Palestinians have been since the morning, the time when the ceasefire deal went into effect, returning to the northern Gaza Strip from the south.
Threats are not enough
The media added that the Israeli occupation forces will take strict measures to prevent the Palestinians from moving between the south and north of the Gaza Strip.
In response, Israeli Cabinet member Israel Katz told Channel 12 that "the army is trying to prevent tens of thousands of Palestinians from returning to the northern Gaza Strip," stating that "the situation in the north will not return to what it was before."
Israeli Security Minister Yoav Galant reiterated that "the ceasefire is a short truce, and the Israeli army will return with full force at its end."
Despite the threats from the Israeli occupation forces, which deployed tanks and military vehicles in the north and had targeted the displaced who left the northern Gaza Strip for the south, those same displaced people, upon the implementation of the ceasefire in the early hours of Friday, began to return to the North of Gaza. They flocked to their homes, hospitals, and cemeteries in a blatant challenge to the Israeli occupation.
The Israeli occupation is "threatening to open fire on anyone that approaches its forces stationed in the city of Beit Hanoun," an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.
"The residents have started to return to Beit Hanoun with the withdrawal of occupation forces and the beginning of the ceasefire," he added, noting that the occupation forces, with their soldiers stationed in the town, prevent residents from advancing.
Residents of Beit Hanoun confirmed that the occupation forces are opening fire at those who try to pass a certain point in Beit Hanoun while our correspondent explained that residents insist on inspecting their properties regardless of the threats being made by the Israeli occupation forces.
Some residents on Salah al-Din Street in the central Gaza Strip stated that the occupation was opening fire toward gatherings of residents who came out to inspect their properties, with its tanks positioned in front of Kuwait Square.
No comments:
Post a Comment