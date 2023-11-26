On Third Day of Truce, 39 Palestinian Children Embrace Freedom
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
Today 20:37
To stifle the Palestinians' joy, Israeli occupation forces open fire and injure a Palestinian youth outside "Ofer" prison where people were gathered to witness the prisoners' liberation.
39 imprisoned Palestinian children were freed from Israeli occupation prisons under the truce agreement, the Israeli Prison Service said.
It was later confirmed that the bus carrying the 39 liberated Palestinian children arrived in Ramallah coming from the "Ofer" prison, where festivities are held to celebrate their return.
The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced the names of the third batch of Palestinian prisoners included in today's exchange, which included the names of 39 children prisoners. This exchange included no female prisoners.
According to the Commission, here are the names of the Palestinian children liberated from Israeli prisons:
From Areeha:
Maw'ad Omar Abdullah al-Haj
Moussa Mohannad Moussa al-Wareedat
From Beit Lahm:
Ammar Mahmoud Youssef Thawabteh
Yazan Amer Ali Sabah
From al-Khalil:
Khalil Muhammad Badr Zamaarah
Hasan Walid Jamal Sabarneh
Zaid Naeem Shahda Aaraar
From al-Quds:
Abdul Rahman Amer Fakhri al-Zaghal
Ahmad Qadri Mahmoud Sheehah
Amin Mohammad Amin Abbassi
Ayham Adnan Subhi Shaer
Ghannam Moussa Ghannam Abu Ghannam
Hassan Yasser Hassan Yasser
Khalil Ahmad Khalil A'war
Malik Murad Khalid Bouja
Mohammad Abbouda Hassan Ghaith
Mohammad Ahmad Mahmoud A'war
Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammad Abdul-Jabbar
Moussa Hmaidan Fadl Muhtasib
Mustafa Mohammad Ibrahim Abbassi
Nasrallah Iyad Amjad A'war
Nashaat Bassem Talib Dawabsheh
Nour al-Din Ziyad Rashed Qawasmi
Qassam Iyad Ahmed A'war
Rayan Adnan Hassan Atiq
Samir Samer Samir Bakhtan
Sultan Samer Mahmoud Sarhan
Youssef Fawaz Fayez Burqan
From Jenin:
Majd Raed Mas'oud Frayhat
Waheed Ismail Jameel Sbeih
Israelis desire truce extension, Biden to speak with Netanyahu
Dark times awaiting 'Israel' after 4-day truce ends
From Nablus:
Oussama Naeef Oussama Marmash
From Qalqilya:
Ahmad Atiyeh Ahmad al-Odaini
From Rafah:
Alaa Fathi Abdul Hadi Abu Saneema
From Ramallah:
Ibadah Hossam Ahmad Khalil
Omar Emad Hasan Atshan
Mahmoud Nimr Eid Ata
From Tulkarm:
Adnan Hazem Adnan Eid
Ibrahim Muayyad Ibrahim Thafer
Omar Shaker Suhail Mahajner
39 Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons today: Qatar
Earlier, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said a total of 39 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails are to be released from prison on Sunday, on the third day of a prisoner-captive exchange.
Qatar, with the support of the United States and Egypt, engaged in weeks of intense negotiations to secure the four-day truce between "Israel" and the Palestinian Resistance, which began Friday in Gaza after nearly seven weeks of war that left thousands killed and many more injured.
As part of agreed commitments, "39 Palestinian civilians will be released today in exchange for the release of 13 Israeli detainees from Gaza, in addition to a detainee holding Russian citizenship and 3 Thais," Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.
Testimonies of liberated Palestinian women to Al Mayadeen
Shortly after being liberated as part of the temporary truce enforced by the Resistance, a number of formerly imprisoned Palestinian women made short statements to Al Mayadeen expressing their sour-sweet felicity of liberation and offering an insight into the cruel conditions in Israeli prisons.
Rawan Abu Ziyadeh told Al Mayadeen that Palestinian female prisoners are subjected to severe violations in Israeli prisons.
"[However,] we were sure that we would be liberated [at some point] after getting arrested," she said.
"Agonizing pain has set in considering the loss of a significant number of martyrs, particularly in Gaza," Abu Ziyadeh added.
Tahrir Abu Sariya expressed her awe over the surreal felicity of liberation.
"I still feel like I'm in a dream," she said.
On her part, liberated prisoner Falastin Farid Najm told Al Mayadeen, "Our feeling of freedom is indescribable, and were it not for our Resistance in Gaza, we wouldn't be among our people now."
"Gaza, the resilient Resistance, if we thanked it every day, it wouldn't suffice," she added.
"We celebrate our freedom despite all the occupation's threats," she said, knowing that the Israeli occupation issued orders to avoid all forms of festivities following the Palestinian prisoners' release.
No comments:
Post a Comment