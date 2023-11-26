Sunday, November 26, 2023

On Third Day of Truce, 39 Palestinian Children Embrace Freedom

By Al Mayadeen English

Source: Agencies

Today 20:37

To stifle the Palestinians' joy, Israeli occupation forces open fire and injure a Palestinian youth outside "Ofer" prison where people were gathered to witness the prisoners' liberation.

39 imprisoned Palestinian children were freed from Israeli occupation prisons under the truce agreement, the Israeli Prison Service said.

It was later confirmed that the bus carrying the 39 liberated Palestinian children arrived in Ramallah coming from the "Ofer" prison, where festivities are held to celebrate their return.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced the names of the third batch of Palestinian prisoners included in today's exchange, which included the names of 39 children prisoners. This exchange included no female prisoners.

According to the Commission, here are the names of the Palestinian children liberated from Israeli prisons:

From Areeha:

Maw'ad Omar Abdullah al-Haj

Moussa Mohannad Moussa al-Wareedat

From Beit Lahm:

Ammar Mahmoud Youssef Thawabteh

Yazan Amer Ali Sabah

From al-Khalil:

Khalil Muhammad Badr Zamaarah

Hasan Walid Jamal Sabarneh

Zaid Naeem Shahda Aaraar

From al-Quds:

Abdul Rahman Amer Fakhri al-Zaghal

Ahmad Qadri Mahmoud Sheehah

Amin Mohammad Amin Abbassi

Ayham Adnan Subhi Shaer

Ghannam Moussa Ghannam Abu Ghannam

Hassan Yasser Hassan Yasser

Khalil Ahmad Khalil A'war

Malik Murad Khalid Bouja

Mohammad Abbouda Hassan Ghaith

Mohammad Ahmad Mahmoud A'war

Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammad Abdul-Jabbar

Moussa Hmaidan Fadl Muhtasib

Mustafa Mohammad Ibrahim Abbassi

Nasrallah Iyad Amjad A'war

Nashaat Bassem Talib Dawabsheh

Nour al-Din Ziyad Rashed Qawasmi

Qassam Iyad Ahmed A'war

Rayan Adnan Hassan Atiq

Samir Samer Samir Bakhtan

Sultan Samer Mahmoud Sarhan

Youssef Fawaz Fayez Burqan

From Jenin:

Majd Raed Mas'oud Frayhat

Waheed Ismail Jameel Sbeih

From Nablus:

Oussama Naeef Oussama Marmash

From Qalqilya:

Ahmad Atiyeh Ahmad al-Odaini

From Rafah:

Alaa Fathi Abdul Hadi Abu Saneema

From Ramallah:

Ibadah Hossam Ahmad Khalil

Omar Emad Hasan Atshan

Mahmoud Nimr Eid Ata

From Tulkarm:

Adnan Hazem Adnan Eid

Ibrahim Muayyad Ibrahim Thafer

Omar Shaker Suhail Mahajner

39 Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons today: Qatar

Earlier, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said a total of 39 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails are to be released from prison on Sunday, on the third day of a prisoner-captive exchange.

Qatar, with the support of the United States and Egypt, engaged in weeks of intense negotiations to secure the four-day truce between "Israel" and the Palestinian Resistance, which began Friday in Gaza after nearly seven weeks of war that left thousands killed and many more injured.

As part of agreed commitments, "39 Palestinian civilians will be released today in exchange for the release of 13 Israeli detainees from Gaza, in addition to a detainee holding Russian citizenship and 3 Thais," Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

Testimonies of liberated Palestinian women to Al Mayadeen

Shortly after being liberated as part of the temporary truce enforced by the Resistance, a number of formerly imprisoned Palestinian women made short statements to Al Mayadeen expressing their sour-sweet felicity of liberation and offering an insight into the cruel conditions in Israeli prisons. 

Rawan Abu Ziyadeh told Al Mayadeen that Palestinian female prisoners are subjected to severe violations in Israeli prisons. 

"[However,] we were sure that we would be liberated [at some point] after getting arrested," she said. 

"Agonizing pain has set in considering the loss of a significant number of martyrs, particularly in Gaza," Abu Ziyadeh added.

Tahrir Abu Sariya expressed her awe over the surreal felicity of liberation. 

"I still feel like I'm in a dream," she said.

On her part, liberated prisoner Falastin Farid Najm told Al Mayadeen, "Our feeling of freedom is indescribable, and were it not for our Resistance in Gaza, we wouldn't be among our people now."

"Gaza, the resilient Resistance, if we thanked it every day, it wouldn't suffice," she added. 

"We celebrate our freedom despite all the occupation's threats," she said, knowing that the Israeli occupation issued orders to avoid all forms of festivities following the Palestinian prisoners' release.

