Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Children in Jenin
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian children Adam Samer al-Ghoul (8 years old) and Bassel Suleiman Abu al-Wafa (15 years old) were shot by Israeli occupation forces and were left to bleed to death.
Two Palestinian children were killed by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday.
Adam Samer al-Ghoul (8 years old) and Bassel Suleiman Abu al-Wafa (15 years old), were shot and killed by the occupation forces on Wednesday afternoon. Footage shows that one of the children was shot right in front of his family home in the al-Basateen district.
Local sources mentioned that the occupation forces directly opened fire at the children and left them children bleeding to death while preventing citizens and medical crews from reaching them.
Two Palestinian youths were also targeted by occupation forces, where one was shot in the head while the other was rammed by a military vehicle.
Yesterday, the Jenin Brigade confronted the invading Israeli forces in the city's camp and the vicinity, in an operation that is the largest since the beginning of Operation al-Aqsa Flood.
Following the invasion, the Israeli army declared Jenin a "closed military zone."
Al-Qassam Brigades and the Resistance forces in Jenin announced that their fighter engaged in armed confrontations with Israeli soldiers, flooding them with gunfire and explosive devices.
In the meantime, Al-Aqsa Brigades affirmed that their fighters continue to target the invading occupation forces in Jenin and its camp until the siege is broken.
Israeli forces indiscriminately opened fire toward Palestinians and launched illuminating bombs in the city of Jenin and its camp, coinciding with intense reconnaissance aircraft overflights at low altitudes.
The Israeli occupation continues its assaults on the residents of the occupied West Bank, concurrent with the Palestinian Resistance fulfilling its promise to free prisoners from Israeli occupation prisons.
