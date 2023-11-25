Jordan Witnesses Massive Protests Hailing Gaza, Yemeni Missiles
By Al Mayadeen English
Several Jordanian cities witnessed massive pro-Palestine rallies hailing the Resistance and its acts against the Israeli occupation in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Jordanians took part in massive pro-Palestine marches in Amman and various parts of the country on Friday. Thousands participated in a central march in the capital, Amman, carrying banners that read "Resistance is our choice."
Several Jordanian forces called for the march, which began after Friday prayers outside the al-Husseini Mosque downtown, following a funeral prayer for the victims of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
Participants in the march chanted in support of Yemen and hailed the launch of Yemeni missiles launched toward Israeli targets, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance and Gaza.
The participants also shouted slogans urging the Jordanian government to "escalate against Israel," such as canceling the "Wadi Araba Peace Agreement" and forming a Jordanian front to resist the Israeli occupation in occupied Palestine.
They also echoed chants in support of the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida.
Participants raised pictures of Gaza's children and other images of US President Joe Biden and Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the words "War Criminals" written on them.
Similar marches took place in various Jordanian cities, including Irbid in the north of the country and Ma'an in the south.
Earlier, the Jordanian government emphasized its commitment to freedom of expression and the importance of continuing supportive and solidarity marches with the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Last week, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi rejected any possibility of deploying Arab forces in Gaza after the end of the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7.
At the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain, Safadi underlined that his country would undergo "whatever it takes to stop" the forced displacement of Palestinians.
"We will never allow that to happen, in addition to it being a war crime, it would be a direct threat to our national security. We'll do whatever it takes to stop it," he confirmed.
In mid-November, Jordanian Parliament speaker Ahmed Safadi urged the Legal Committee to review Amman's agreements with the Israeli occupation. The parliament unanimously approved this call.
Safadi suggested filing a complaint with the International Criminal Court regarding "Israel's" war crimes in Gaza and called for Arab and Islamic parliaments to follow suit.
It is noteworthy that in addition to recalling its ambassador to "Israel", Jordan's Foreign Ministry instructed officials to inform the Israeli Foreign Ministry that it is not possible for the Israeli ambassador, who had previously departed Jordan, to return to his diplomatic post.
