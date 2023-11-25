'Israel' Says Spain, Belgium 'Supporting Terrorism' over Gaza Remarks
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Nov 2023 21:16
The European leaders called for a permanent ceasefire and for the Israeli entity to end the war and stop the killing of Palestinian civilians.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has summoned the ambassadors of Belgium and Spain for a "harsh reprimanding conversation," after the prime ministers of the two European countries called on the entity to stop the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and approve a complete ceasefire rather than a temporary truce.
A 4-day pause agreement was reached this week following 47 days of a brutal Israeli war on Gaza, which was accompanied by a near-complete blockade, a full siege on the residents, and over 1,300 massacres during the short period.
The two premiers, Belgium's Alexander De Croo and Spain's Pedro Sanchez made a trip to the Israeli entity on Thursday, where they met Netanyahu and Cohen among other officials to discuss the war on Gaza.
Temporary truce insufficient
Following their meetings, they told reporters that: "Israel needs to do much more to avoid civilian casualties."
De Croo added that his talks with Netanyahu were "open" but confrontational.
"We are not here to exchange good news," he said, adding that this is a vital moment and "we do not want another 10,000 deaths."
The current pause is insufficient and more aid needs to enter Gaza, the Belgium prime minister added, Meanwhile the Israeli PM chose not to take questions from journalists.
Spain, Belgium "supporting terrorism"
Following their trip to "Tel Aviv," the prime ministers landed in Cairo where they met with the Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi. Before making their way to the Rafa Crossing.
During a joint press conference from the border crossing, they welcomed the temporary pause but called for an end to the horrific Israeli war on Gaza.
In the first response to their remarks from Rafah, the Israeli foreign minister angrily accused them of "supporting terrorism" and a "murderous organization," also sounding Netanyahu's objection.
Cohen also challenged calls for a permanent halt of aggression, Cohen declared: "We will resume fighting after the ceasefire until the elimination of Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip and the release of all the abductees."
Spain might recognize Palestinian state regardless of EU
The most notable comment came from Sanchez, who announced that Madrid might decide to "recognize the state of Palestine if the European Union does not," while describing the situation in the Strip as "the worst humanitarian disaster in modern times."
"The time has come for the international community, and especially European countries, to take a decision on the recognition of the Palestinian state," he said. "Of course, if this doesn't happen Spain will make its own decisions," he added.
Addressing the Israeli war on the Strip, Sanches said: “What is happening is a disaster, and we have dealt with it effectively, managing to stop the firing, leading to the arrival of aid, and we thank President Sisi for these achievements, as he helped us deliver humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza,” he told reporters.
For his part, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned that the destruction of Gaza by Israelis is unacceptable, stressing that the 4-day truce must turn into a permanent ceasefire.
“We don't have time to waste; we must stand up and help,” De Croo said, expressing his gratitude to the leadership of Egypt for their significant assistance in sending medical aid and assistance of all kinds.
Into effect
Israeli media outlets reported on Friday that the Israeli captives crossed the Rafah Crossing into Egypt, after being received earlier by the Red Crescent at the Khan Yunis Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which transferred them to the Palestinian-Egyptian borders.
According to news outlets, 24 captives were released, and "all of them are in relatively good condition."
The deal, which came into effect at 7 am on Friday and has the potential to be extended, achieved the liberation of 150 Palestinian women and children, in return for the release of 50 captives between women and others under the age of nineteen. The exchange will take place over the course of the four days of the temporary truce
The Resistance was also able to impose a condition that the Israelis would put to a complete halt the flight of hostile aircraft over the southern Gaza Strip, and a cessation of flights for six hours daily, from 10 AM to 4 PM, over Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip. Additionally, 200 aid trucks and 4 trucks of fuel and cooking oil will enter Gaza on a daily basis, and will not be restricted to a specific area.
No comments:
Post a Comment