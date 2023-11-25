Putin Bestows Order of Courage on Slain Russian Journalist
Boris Maksudov was wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Zaporozhye Region, on the morning of November 23, he was reported dead
Boris Maksudov Alexey Konovalov/TASS
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree decorating the Rossiya-24 TV channel journalist Boris Maksudov with the "Order of Courage" posthumously.
The reporter was wounded on November 22 in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Zaporozhye Region. On the morning of November 23, he was reported dead. Maksudov has been working for the Rossiya-24 TV channel for the past several years, repeatedly reporting from hot spots and the special military operation zone. He has been in the Zaporozhye Region for the last month, covering events on the front line.
