Palestine Solidarity March Fill Streets of Réunion Island in France
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
Today 17:07
The Israeli occupation's genocidal crimes have led to a ripple effect in the rise of awareness among residents of even small islands.
Hundreds of demonstrators in Réunion Island, France, participated in a Palestine solidarity march in support of Palestine and the Gaza Strip.
The demonstrators demanded an end to Israeli hostilities and stressed that colonial practices and genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza and the West Bank, have led to a global increase in the level of awareness, even among residents of small provinces.
In a similar but separate event earlier today, Comrade Dr. Ranjeet Brar and 3 comrades from the Communist Party of Great Britain (CPGBML) were arrested in London during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Reports reveal that the British police arrested the British doctor because of his criticism of Zionism.
Voices from Turtle Island rise in support of Gaza
Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered at Ottawa's Parliament Hill on Saturday to call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the war-stricken Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on Saturday.
Organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Association of Palestinian Arab Canadians, Labour for Palestine, and the International League of People's Struggle in Canada, the pro-Palestine rally marked the largest in Canadian history as it gathered an estimated 100,000 participants.
Among the speakers were union leaders, pro-Palestine activists, politicians, and First Nation members, who all voiced their demand for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, as well as an end to Canadian complicity in Israeli war crimes.
According to members of the Palestinian Youth Movement and organizers of the rally, Canadian complicity in Israeli war crimes includes the refusal of leaders to call for a ceasefire, as well as arms sales totaling up to $21 million per year.
Canada is also complicit in its role of providing diplomatic cover for the Israeli genocide, they say, but the voices of the masses will not allow this to persist any longer.
Speaking to Al Mayadeen, PYM member and organizer Yara Shoufani said Canada's refusal to call for a ceasefire shows that "Canada's entire rhetoric about democracy is completely false, because if it were true and if this were a democratic state, then the Canadian government would respond to the will of the masses."
