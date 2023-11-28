Iran Releases Footage of Drones Monitoring US Vessels Entering Gulf
By Al Mayadeen English
The footage shows November 26, 2023, as the date on which the incident took place.
The Iranian army unveiled on Tuesday footage depicting the surveillance and monitoring of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its accompanying vessels using drones as they were transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.
The event happened on November 26, 2023, as indicated in the footage divulged by Tasnim News Agency.
Keeping the US on its toes
This comes as the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy in Iran General Alireza Tangsiri said on Monday that a US aircraft carrier that entered Gulf waters was forced to change its course and land its helicopters after receiving a direct warning from Iranian naval forces.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Monday that the US strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower passed through the Strait of Hormuz into the waters of the Gulf.
CENTCOM added that the strike group would carry out patrols to "ensure freedom of navigation" along key international waterways, as well as support "CENTCOM requirements throughout the region."
Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri revealed that the navy dispatched drones to the American warship when it encountered the military vessels of the IRGC, forcing the US vessel to head toward the south of the Gulf "in compliance with our instructions" after forcing it to land its helicopters.
He emphasized that the United States is well aware that the Iranian forces closely monitor the movements of its forces in the Gulf and have control over the region. Tangsiri asserted that the IRGC Navy could easily target the American aircraft carrier using missiles and drones.
