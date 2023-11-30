Resistance Liberates 30 Palestinians in 7th Batch of Exchange Deal
By Al Mayadeen English
Hamas' Al-Qassam hands over eight Israeli captives to the ICRC in Gaza in return for the liberation of 30 new Palestinian prisoners from Israeli occupation prisons.
30 new prisoners, including eight female prisoners and 22 minor males, were liberated from Israeli occupation prisoners at Friday dawn, as part of the seventh batch of the indirect prisoner exchange agreement between the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and the Israeli occupation.
The Palestinians welcomed their freed prisoners, raising flags of Hamas and Al-Qassam in the western part of Ramallah and the Old City of occupied Al-Quds, with slogans honoring the Brigades and the Resistance.
Meanwhile, Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades published scenes of its fighters handing over Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Gaza Strip, fulfilling their part of the deal.
The Resistance fighters transferred eight Israeli captives to various areas of Gaza, including Palestine Square in Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip.
Liberated female prisoners
All of the female prisoners who were liberated were from the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948. Their names are as follows:
- Ahdab Hourani
- Sabrine Atawneh
- Hadil Mahamid
- Shahed Suweitat
- Aseel Ibrahim
- Ayat Atamleh
- Rana Suweilat
- Aseel Suweitat
Liberated male minors
- Ahmad Ajlouni / occupied al-Quds
- Ahmad Marzouk / occupied al-Quds
- Mahmoud Shloudi / occupied al-Quds
- Mahran Hmeidan / occupied al-Quds
- Seifeddine Darwich / Beit Lahm
- Ali al-Asakra / Beit Lahm
- Abdulkarim abu Mustafa / Ramallah and al-Bireh
- Younes Hawamdeh / Ramallah and al-Bireh
- Idris Abed / Ramallah and al-Bireh
- Qusai Masri / Ramallah and al-Bireh
- Youssed Hamed / Ramallah and al-Bireh
- Mohammad Ayyash / Ramallah and al-Bireh
- Qassam Hamed / Ramallah and al-Bireh
- Ezzeddine Hamed / Ramallah and al-Bireh
- Mahmoud Metwalli / Qalqilya
- Abdullah Hamdan / al-Khalil
- Abdullah Albo / al-Khalil
- Mahmoud Ikhlil / al-Khalil
- Raed Sarsour / al-Khalil
- Abi Youssef Abu Maria / al-Khalil
- Mahmoud Qatnani / Nablus
- Ousama Qabha / Jenin
It is noteworthy that the number of liberated Palestinian prisoners since November 24 has reached 240, including 71 females and 169 minors.
Since the truce came into effect, Israeli occupation forces have been attempting to kill the joy of the Palestinian people on the occasion of the liberation of their loved ones from occupation prisons by banning any forms of celebrations. Occupation forces have also been assaulting journalists in an attempt to prevent them from reporting about the celebrations.
A temporary truce not an end to the aggression
Hamas declared on Thursday a one-day extension to the truce in Gaza. The truce, which was set to expire Thursday at 7:00 am, has been extended for a seventh day as per an agreement, the Resistance movement announced.
Earlier on the same day, Israeli occupation forces confirmed that the truce, which was approaching its end, would persist, "aiming to facilitate ongoing efforts for the release" of the captives in the Gaza Strip.
However, the current truce does not mean that a new round of war on Gaza has been entirely suspended. Analysts suggest that domestic pressures may prompt Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume the aggression sooner rather than later. A delayed resumption could lead to tensions with far-right government ministers who supported the temporary truce with the understanding that the ground invasion would resume shortly.
