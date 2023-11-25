Standing by Iranian Foreign Minister, Ismail Haniyeh: ‘Gaza Ceasefire is Political Victory’
November 24, 2023
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh (R) with Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. (Photo: Iranian Foreign Ministry)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has called the ceasefire deal with Israel a political victory.
“The ceasefire is a political victory achieved as a result of the success of the Resistance forces on the ground,” Haniyeh said in a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Doha, on Thursday, ahead of the four-day truce in the Gaza Strip.
“Our enemy killed women, children and other civilians and destroyed their homes, but was never able to achieve its goals,” the ISNA news agency quoted the Hamas leader as saying.
Agreeing with Haniyeh’s assessment of the situation, Amir-Abdollahian said that: “Israel said that the goal of the attack on Gaza was to destroy Hamas, but after more than a month of aggressive military actions, Israel and the US still failed to succeed and had to negotiate with Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.”
He said “The consequences of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation shook the world.”
The Hamas chief hailed the “honorable” support of resistance movements in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria. Haniyeh also reportedly expressed his appreciation for the “firm support of the Iranian leadership, the president, the government and the people of Iran.”
Amir-Abdollahian and Haniyeh met in the Qatari capital to discuss the situation in Gaza as well as the ceasefire agreement.
Earlier in the day, the Iranian foreign minister held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha.
Hamas announced on November 22, that it had reached a four-day agreement with Israel on a ceasefire in Gaza, with the help of Egypt and Qatar.
The agreement includes for the release of 50 Israeli women and children held captive by Hamas, in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.
During a visit to Beirut on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian met with the Secretary General of the Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrullah, and representatives of the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movements.
(PC, TASS, Press TV)
