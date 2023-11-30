Jenin Brigade Mourns 2 Leaders Martyred During Confrontations with IOF
By Al Mayadeen English
The Brigade affirms that the killing of its leaders and fighters will only strengthen its determination and resolve.
The Jenin Brigade - Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, mourned on Thursday its leaders, Mohammad al-Zubaidi and Wissam Hanoun, who were martyred in confrontations with Israeli occupation forces.
The Jenin Brigade also mourned the two child martyrs, Bassel Abu al-Wafa (15 years old) and Adam al-Ghoul (9 years old), who were martyred by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire during the storming of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
In a statement, the Brigade affirmed that "the killing of our leaders and fighters will only strengthen our determination and resolve," renewing the commitment to "continue the path of Jihad, toward either victory or martyrdom."
On Wednesday, martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), also mourned martyrs Hanoun and al-Zubaidi.
Concurrently, Palestinian news sites reported confrontations between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces near Omar ibn al-Khattab Mosque in the al-Aroub refugee camp, north of al-Khalil.
Meanwhile, Jenin mourned 15-year-old martyr Bassel Abu al-Wafa amidst chants in support of the Palestinian Resistance and its leaders.
Local sources had reported that Israeli occupation forces left the two Palestinian children bleeding after shooting them directly, preventing citizens and paramedics from reaching and aiding them.
On Wednesday, the Jenin Brigade confronted the raiding occupation forces in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in a raid that was the largest since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th, where the Israeli occupation military had declared Jenin a "military zone".
Palestinian Resistance forces in Jenin joined forces to confront the occupation forces, raining them with heavy gunfire and explosive devices.
No comments:
Post a Comment