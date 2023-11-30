Yemeni, Iraqi Factions Ready to Escalate as Truce Comes to an End
By Al Mayadeen English
30 Nov 2023 23:40
The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced their intention to escalate naval actions, aiming to effectively impede the passage of Israeli vessels through the Red Sea.
The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) reiterates its readiness to resume its operations against the Israeli occupation, in case the latter resumes its aggression on the Gaza Strip, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya al-Saree announced on Thursday.
Moreover, Yemen's military said that it will not hesitate to expand the scope of its confrontation against the Israeli occupation "to encompass targets ("Israel") does not anticipate, on land and in the sea."
The statement confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will cease their attacks on Israeli targets once "Israel" ends its aggression on the Gaza Strip. Israeli-owned vessels will not be allowed to sail in and out of the Red Sea, the Yemeni military confirmed.
The YAF said that its actions come in line with the guidelines set by Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, Ansar Allah's leader, and the demands of the Yemeni people and the free people of the Arab and Islamic Ummahs, to support the Palestinian people and their Resistance.
As the humanitarian truce between the Palestinian Resistance and "Israel" comes closer to an end, factions in the Axis of Resistance have reiterated their readiness to confront the US-backed Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that it will not abandon Palestinians, as they face the "tyrants of the world" on their own.
"We announce our readiness to escalate our military operation on Iraqi soil or abroad," the Islamic Resistance in Iraq underlined.
Axis of Resistance ready to support Palestine
Resistance factions in Iraq have targeted US bases in Iraq and its occupation bases in Syria in response to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. Knowing that the United States has provided "Israel" with the necessary military and diplomatic backing to conduct its aggression on the Gaza Strip, Resistance factions have made it clear, that US assets in Syria and Iraq are legitimate targets in defense of Palestine.
The Resistance has also targeted the occupation city of "Eilat" with long-range weapons in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance.
After the Resistance in Palestine agreed to a 4-day truce, which was extended for three extra days, the fronts in Yemen and Iraq have seen relative quiet, which goes in line with proceedings of the battle in Gaza. However, as time runs up on the truce, the Axis of Resistance has renewed its readiness to confront the occupation and escalate its operations, which have targeted vital Israeli sectors and damaged US interests in the Middle East.
On the other hand, the Israeli political and military commands are faced with the choice of accepting a defeat, that stems from its embarrassment on October 7, or risking yet again the breakout of regional war and adding on to its losses since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was first launched.
