Qatar Says Deal Reached to Extend Truce by Two Days
By Edna Mohamed and Adam Muro
27 Nov 2023
Qatar’s foreign minister has announced a deal has been reached to extend the Gaza truce by two days.
Hamas says truce extended in agreement with Qatar and Egypt, as Israel had said it was open to extend pause in fighting in exchange for release of more captives held in Gaza.
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office says families of captives expected to be released on Monday have been informed; Hamas says three Palestinian women, 30 children also to be freed.
More than 14,854 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at 1,200.
