Su-35 Fighter, Mi-28 Heli, Yak-130 Trainer to be in Iran Service Soon
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran's Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier revealed that Iran has finalized plans for the inclusion of Russian military aircraft, including the Su-35 fighter and the Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters.
In a recent statement to Tasnim news agency, Iran's Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi revealed that Iran has finalized plans for the inclusion of Russian military aircraft into the country's armed forces. The final plan includes the deployment of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers.
General Farahi emphasized that the cutting-edge aircraft will soon be at Iran's disposal, and the necessary processes to integrate them into the combat units of the Iranian Armed Forces are currently underway. This move underscores Iran's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities and readiness.
Notably, Iran boasts the most extensive fleet of military helicopters in the region, both in terms of quantity and capability. Farahi highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade the capabilities of these helicopters through various projects. It is noteworthy that Iran has not acquired new fighter aircraft in recent years, with the exception of a few Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters acquired in the 1990s.
The latest addition to Iran's air force came in September when the Iranian Air Force received its initial shipment of Russian-made Yak-130 jet trainers.
Developed by Russia's Yakovlev and Aermacchi, the Yak-130 is a subsonic two-seat jet trainer and light combat aircraft, that would play a crucial role in facilitating the training of Iranian military pilots in operating 4+ and fifth-generation fighter jets, including the Sukhoi Su-57.
As Iran continues to modernize its military capabilities, the integration of these advanced Russian aircraft represents a strategic move to bolster the country's defense capabilities and keep pace with evolving regional and global security dynamics. The development also underscores the deepening ties between Iran and Russia in the realm of defense and technology exchange.
An economic coalition far from the US
The collaboration between Iran and Russia in the defense sector has witnessed significant developments, as the two nations have signed major deals to strengthen economic, trade, energy, and military cooperation.
Russia's ambassador to Tehran Alexei Dedov told reporters back in February that trade relations between Russia and Iran have reached a record high of $4.6 billion in 2022, a stark increase of 15% compared to the year prior.
The Russian diplomat added that prospects for further growth are likewise anticipated for the year 2023.
Iran and Russia have also opted for the usage of national currencies to improve their economic relationship. According to Nour News, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said "As much as 60% of trade between Russia and Iran is carried out in the national currencies of the two countries: the ruble and the rial. But we have to decrease the 40%-share of the dollar."
Reduced usage of the US dollar in bilateral trade will, according to the ambassador, reduce the impact of the dollar on the Russian-Iranian economic partnership.
