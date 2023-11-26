Sunday, November 26, 2023

Palestinian Crowds Greet Freed Prisoners and Captives

Woman wearing yellow flowers in her hair embraces a young man

Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis arrives at her home in east Jerusalem early on November 26, 2023 [Oren Ziv / AFP]

By Lyndal Rowlands and Usaid Siddiqui

25 Nov 2023

Crowds have met 39 Palestinian prisoners – all women and children – in the occupied West Bank while 13 Israeli and four Thai captives have arrived in Israel.

The exchange on the second day of the four-day truce was delayed for hours over Hamas’s allegations that Israel was violating the truce deal.

Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli army besieged two hospitals in occupied West Bank in a night of deadly raids.

More than 14,800 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at 1,200.

