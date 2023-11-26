Palestinian Crowds Greet Freed Prisoners and Captives
Woman wearing yellow flowers in her hair embraces a young man
Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis arrives at her home in east Jerusalem early on November 26, 2023 [Oren Ziv / AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Usaid Siddiqui
25 Nov 2023
Crowds have met 39 Palestinian prisoners – all women and children – in the occupied West Bank while 13 Israeli and four Thai captives have arrived in Israel.
The exchange on the second day of the four-day truce was delayed for hours over Hamas’s allegations that Israel was violating the truce deal.
Palestinian Red Crescent says Israeli army besieged two hospitals in occupied West Bank in a night of deadly raids.
More than 14,800 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at 1,200.
